‘Run free, Butter:’ Half of Cebu’s beloved basket dog duo dies

Peanut and Butter are the beloved dog duo behind the social media page “Peanut n Butter.” (Peanut n Butter/ FB)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Butter, the beloved golden retriever known online for walking around malls and parks with a basket in his mouth alongside his canine companion Peanut, has died, leaving many netizens mourning the loss of one of Cebu’s most recognizable dog duos.

The announcement was made on Friday, March 6, through the Facebook page of Peanut n Butter, which documents the daily adventures of the two dogs who have charmed thousands of followers online.

“With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved boy, Butter, has crossed the rainbow bridge,” the page wrote in a post. It has since drawn hundreds of reactions and messages of sympathy.

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Peanut n Butter duo

Butter, a golden retriever fondly called “Bubu Bear” by his owners, became widely known on social media for appearing in public places, often carrying a small basket in his mouth, while accompanied by Peanut, a chocolate Labrador retriever.

Videos and photos of the pair strolling together in malls and parks have circulated widely online. These earned them a loyal following for their gentle behavior and heartwarming companionship.

According to the post, Butter was remembered for the joy and affection he brought to those around him.

“Butter brought so much joy, laughter, and unconditional love into our lives. From the little tail wags to the quiet moments by our side, every memory with Butter will always hold a special place in our hearts,” the page wrote.

On Saturday, March 7, the owners also announced a memorial viewing for Butter at Pawsheaven Pet Cremation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. They invited family and friends who wish to pay their respects.

The post noted that the venue is small and has limited parking space.

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Fans heartbroken

Following the announcement, social media users flooded the page with messages of condolence. Many expressed how the dog’s cheerful presence and viral videos had brightened their day.

“Run free, Butter,” several commenters wrote, echoing a common tribute shared online for beloved pets who have passed.

While the loss has left a void among followers of the page, many netizens also expressed hope that Peanut, Butter’s constant companion, will continue to bring smiles to people who have come to love the pair over the years.

READ: Stray dog in Cebu City flies to her forever home in the US

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