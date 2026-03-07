MCWD faces debts, downplays risk of water supply shutdown

Metropolitan Cebu Water District headquarters along in Magallanes St., Cebu City | Public domain photo / via Google Maps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Saturday assured consumers there is no imminent water supply shutdown despite reports circulating online that the utility’s outstanding obligations to bulk water suppliers could disrupt services.

In a statement, MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias admitted that the water district does have financial obligations to suppliers. However, she added, no supplier has issued a final ultimatum that would result in a water supply cut.

READ: MCWD: Consumers not charged for ‘ghost water’

Gerodias said the agency remains in active communication with its bulk water providers and has already laid out payment schedules as part of a broader effort to restructure its finances.

Public concern

The clarification comes as public concern grows over MCWD’s financial health. Anxiety had ensued amid reports that the utility faces huge debts to suppliers amid rising water production costs.

READ: Water cut off after a month of unpaid bill? MCWD reiterates policy

MCWD attributed its fiscal strain to what it described as a long-standing “buy high, sell low” model, where the agency purchases bulk water from suppliers at ₱43 to ₱78 per cubic meter but sells it to consumers at an average of P45 per cubic meter.

“We have been transparent about our current fiscal strain,” Gerodias said. “We do have outstanding obligations, but we are in active communication with our bulk water suppliers.”

No final ultimatum

While Gerodias stressed that no supplier has threatened to suspend services, she said some have sent demand letters for the settlement of delayed payments.

“These are standard parts of business-to-business communication and do not signify a looming service interruption,” she said.

READ: MCWD hikes water rate in Metro Cebu to 12% in October

Gerodias added that some payment delays stem from regulatory requirements that government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) must follow.

Unlike private companies, MCWD must comply with Commission on Audit (COA) rules before releasing public funds, which require complete documentation and verification of transactions.

“In many cases, the delay in payment is not due to an inability to pay, but rather the time required to fulfill these stringent requirements for disbursement of public funds,” she said.

Financial restructuring underway

MCWD said it is implementing several measures to stabilize its finances while ensuring uninterrupted water supply.

These include the tariff rate adjustment implemented in 2025, the first increase in nearly a decade, which the agency said helps bridge the gap between production costs and revenue.

The district also undergoes a restructuring of payment arrangements with suppliers. It has proposed, for instance, 90-day settlement cycle aimed at improving cash flow management.

Another major strategy involves reducing non-revenue water (NRW) — water lost through leaks, illegal connections, or system inefficiencies.

MCWD targets cutting NRW from 30 to 25 percent by the end of 2026, aiming to recover over ₱109 million annually in lost revenue.

The recovered funds will help finance supplier payments and system improvements, Gerodias said.

In addition, the agency has implemented cost-cutting measures to reduce non-essential spending.

Infrastructure investment

MCWD also pointed to its 2026 infrastructure roadmap, backed by an ₱800-million budget, to expand supply capacity and rehabilitate aging pipes.

Projects under the plan include pipeline rehabilitation and NRW management initiatives designed to reduce water losses and strengthen the distribution network.

“We are not just managing debt; we are restructuring our entire financial model,” Gerodias said.

No disruption expected

Despite the financial pressures, MCWD assured consumers that water service remains secure.

“There is no looming water shutdown due to our financial obligations,” Gerodias said.

She added that the main risks to water service typically come from external factors such as power outages or infrastructure damage from extreme weather, not financial disputes with suppliers.

“We have successfully protected our essential services from financial issues to ensure that these administrative matters do not impact the actual delivery of water,” she said.

Policy debate on water rates

The issue of MCWD’s financial model has also drawn attention from local officials.

In a separate interview cited in a local news report, Mayor Nestor Archival questioned the sustainability of the water district’s operating model. He said that the disparity between production costs and consumer rates could eventually threaten the agency’s financial stability.

Archival noted that MCWD buys bulk water from suppliers at around ₱65 per cubic meter but sells it to consumers at lower residential rates.

He warned that such a pricing structure could push the utility toward financial collapse if not addressed.

Consumer complaints over water rates and service reliability have also fueled calls for greater transparency in bulk water contracts and the district’s operations.

Supply remains a priority

Despite the ongoing debate, MCWD maintained that ensuring continuous water supply for Metro Cebu remains its top priority.

“Our suppliers understand our regulatory requirements and our shared commitment to the people of Cebu,” Gerodias said.

“We are fully committed to keeping the water flowing while we modernize the system to ensure a stable, long-term supply for every household in Metro Cebu.”

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