Residential fire in Univille, Kasambagan, Cebu City now under control

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A residential fire that broke out in Sitio Univille, Barangay Kasambagan, located behind the University of Cebu Banilad Campus in Cebu City, was declared under control on Saturday afternoon, March 7.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), the fire was first reported around 2 p.m., prompting authorities to raise the first alarm at 2:10 p.m.

As the fire continued to spread, authorities raised the second alarm at 2:14 p.m., the third alarm at 2:29 p.m., and the fourth alarm at 2:58 p.m.

The fire was declared under control by 3:23 p.m.

READ: Cebu City fire burns 9 houses, displaces 22 families in Barangay Guadalupe

Responders included the BFP Cebu City and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRMO).

Fire response units from the north, central, and south sectors — including Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City — also joined.

The cause of the fire, along with reports on recorded casualties, has yet to be updated.

As of this report, authorities have not yet declared the fire out.

This is a developing story.

READ: Fire guts 23 houses in Bacolod City

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