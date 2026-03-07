Suganob climbs world rankings, now #2 in WBO light flyweight division

Regie Suganob throws a punch to Siphamandla Baleni. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite still chasing an elusive world title shot, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob continues to make significant strides in the global rankings of the light flyweight division.

Following his dominant eighth-round technical knockout victory over two-time world title challenger Siphamandla Baleni last February 28 in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Suganob surged to No. 2 in the rankings of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Regie Suganob’s world rankings

The ranking marks Suganob’s highest placement since last year, when he slipped to as low as No. 4 after previously being among the division’s top contenders.

Aside from his climb in the WBO list, the Boholano ring tactician also moved up to No. 5 in the rankings of both the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF), while landing at No. 7 in the ratings of The Ring magazine.

This is not the first time Suganob has reached the upper tier of the division’s rankings. In 2023 and 2024, he previously held the No. 1 spot in the WBO light flyweight list. However, a title opportunity never materialized after then-champion Sokichi Iwata instead faced lower-ranked Puerto Rican challenger Rene Santiago, who pulled off an upset victory to capture the WBO world title.

READ: Suganob calls out Santiago for long-awaited world boxing title shot

Santiago has since added the World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight belt, becoming the unified champion of the division.

Recently, Suganob publicly challenged Santiago to stop avoiding him and accept their offer to fight, either in Bohol or another venue. The Filipino contender claimed that several attempts to negotiate the bout had been declined through different channels of communication.

Santiago responded by urging Suganob to continue facing world-ranked opponents and secure the No. 1 position before earning a shot at his titles.

Suganob’s promoter, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, earlier said their camp is willing to match the purse typically offered in Japan in hopes of luring Santiago to Bohol for what could be the island’s first world title fight.

Suganob currently holds an 18–1 record with seven knockouts, while Santiago owns a 15–4 slate with nine knockouts.

READ: Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather agree to September rematch at Sphere

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