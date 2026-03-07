Liloan Golf Team etches historic first title in 77th PAL Interclub

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Liloan Golf Team made history at the 77th PAL Interclub, capturing its first-ever championship after four days of tense competition at Apo Golf and Country Club recently.

Representing Cebu and backed by DUROS Group and 7Core Communications, Inc., Liloan showed that determination and teamwork can triumph over experience.

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This win marks the first time in the 77-year history of the PAL Interclub that Liloan Golf has claimed the championship.

The team is composed of Cloyd Dedicatoria, Cesar Ian Mantuhac, Eugene Andales, Henry Tan, Max Dagdan, Hilario Mantujac III, Keano Pamaos, Alfir Gabihan, Anthony Milan, and Carlo Barte.

‘Force to reckon with’

During the first three days of the tournament, Liloan Golf quickly established itself as a force to reckon with in the “Sportswriters Division,” known for its unpredictability.

By the end of Day 3, the team had built a 24-stroke lead over Team Dole Kalsangi. Key contributors in the third round included Dedicatoria and Milan, who both posted 26 points, helping the team secure a near-insurmountable advantage heading into the final day.

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However, in the pivotal final day saw unexpected challenges. Liloan’s final lineup of Barte,Mantujac III, Dagdan,Pamaos, and Andales faced a strong surge from Davao City Golf Club.

Dramatic finish

By the time Pamaos completed his round, Liloan’s lead had narrowed to just one stroke, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The championship came down to the 18th and final hole. Andales faced off against Davao’s Marko Fuentes, both battling strong winds and tricky bunkers.

Subsequently, after several attempts from the sand, Andales managed to finish with 22 points, edging out Fuentes and securing the championship for Liloan. Photo caption: L-R: Cloyd Dedicatoria, Cesar Ian Mantuhac, Eugene Andales, Henry Tan, Max Dagdagan, Hilario Mantuhac, Keanu Pamaos, Alfir Gabihan, and Anthony Milan. | Contributed photo

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