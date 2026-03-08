Best of Cebu sports take spotlight in 40th SAC Awards

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POOLED REPORT — The brightest stars of Cebu sports in 2025 will take center stage at the highly anticipated 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards today, Sunday, March 8, at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Area.

Billed as the “Oscars of Cebu Sports,” the ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m., with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio as the guest of honor and keynote speaker.

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Also attending will be PSC Commissioner Ed Hayco, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, SMB Communications Manager Girlie Garces, and SAC officers led by longtime president John Owen Pages.

Leading the roster of major awardees are basketball star June Mar Fajardo, two-time Olympic weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando, world boxing champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem, and three-time world billiards queen Rubilen Amit. Other notable honorees include pro skateboarder Margielyn Didal and marathoner Artjoy Torregosa.

Awardees across fields

They will be joined by

University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers,

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and individual athletes

Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili (basketball),

Cherry Ann Rondina (beach volleyball),

‘Jay Bryan Baticuatro and Mark Ashley Fajardo (boxing),

Eliche Zoe Malilay and Elise Xoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu),

Jerish John Velarde and Rico Mascariñas (chess),

Eleanor Hayco and Lloyd Bartolini (dancesport),

Franklin Ferdie Yee (duathlon),

Sibil Women’s Esports Team,

Melvin Mendoza and Angelica Bengtsson (floorball), and

Mallie Ramirez and the Cebu FC Gentle Giants (football).





Rounding out the top honorees are

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Jeremy Laurence Nopre, Alexis Nicole Villacarlos, Felix Calipusan Jr., and Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (karatedo);

Jana Lavador (kickboxing);

Christwil Villanueva (motorcycle racing);

Fritz Gerald Carsola and Jean Marie Sucalit (sepak takraw);

Jerome Bacarisas, Jasper Cabrera, and Ann Antolihao (softball);

Miranda Renner (swimming);

University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters;

Richard Gonzales and Eljay Dan Tormis (table tennis);

Aeden Roffer Poloyapoy Cereno, Clarissa Louise Gallego,

and Jose Martin Omayan (taekwondo);

Arthur Craig “Iggy” Patino (tennis);

Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa (triathlon);

Jeff Leonard Hortelano (ultimate flying disc); and

Raph Trinidad (wakeboarding).

All of them are candidates for the coveted “Athlete of the Year” award, which will be announced toward the end of the three-hour ceremony.

Special awards

Basketball patron and boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy will receive the Rico Navarro Trophy as “Sportsman of the Year.” Meanwhile, Atty. Augusto “Gus” Go, the chief architect of the University of Cebu’s highly successful athletic program, will be honored with the Presidential Award for SAC’s milestone event.

The Orlacsan Award will be presented to veteran cager JR Quiñahan, collegiate basketball player Elmar Tuburan, and taekwondo jin Christian Jay Abarquez for their heroic acts during Typhoon Tino, which hit Cebu in November last year.

Four distinguished figures who helped shape Cebu’s sporting landscape will receive Posthumous Awards.

They are the late basketball icons Eduardo “Eddiegul” Gullas, Agripino “Jun” Noel, and Julian Macoy, as well as decorated tennis coach Fritz Tabura.

Special citations will be given to Mark Mahinay (athletics); Nickson Andwele Cabañero and Aaron Rey Cañete (basketball); Arlando Senoc, Rodex Piala, Christian Araneta, and Christian Balunan (boxing); Toledo-Xignex Trojans (chess); Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton (dancesport); Kamil Jaser Amirul and Ronito Mendoza (football); Allison Kyle Quiroga (karatedo); Juancho Miguel Masecampo (shooting); Motic Panogalinog (skateboarding); John Dexter Tabique and Fernando Agad (weightlifting); Lord Garnett Talisic (scrabble); and Everett Pete Niere, Claudwin Seven Toñacao, and Juvels Velos (tennis).

Several school teams will also be recognized for winning multiple championships in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), including the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves (football), and the University of Cebu Webmasters, University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars, and University of San Carlos Lady Warriors (volleyball).

On the coaching side, Arvin Loberanis (athletics); Rommel Rasmo, Gary Cortes, and Joph Cleopas (basketball); Oliver Colina and Glenn Ramos (football); Roland Remolino (triathlon); Rhodee Ann Saavedra (karatedo); and Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros (weightlifting) will be honored for their contributions in developing future champion athletes.

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