Gabriel Santisima cracks top 10 in world rankings

Gabriel Santisima cracks top 10 world ranking. | Bushido Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off a huge upset in Japan, Gabriel Santisima of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team has broken into the world’s top 10 ranking.

The 21-year-old Masbate native stunned Subaru Murata with a unanimous-decision victory to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super bantamweight title on February 7 at Tokyo’s renowned Korakuen Hall.

The judges scored the fight 96–93, 96–93, and 97–92 in Santisima’s favor.

READ: Gabriel Santisima stuns Japanese WBO champion in Tokyo

The younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima now holds the No. 10 spot in the WBO junior featherweight world rankings, where Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue reigns as undisputed champion. He is also ranked No. 14 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) following his impressive win over Murata.

Santisima joined the likes of fellow Filipino contenders in Marlon Tapales, who is ranked No. 3 in the WBO, and No. 2 Carl Jammes Martin. Also ranked in the top 10 is Jerwin Ancajas at No. 7.

The victory improved Santisima’s professional record to 10 wins, one loss, and one draw, with seven knockouts. It also extended his winning streak to three bouts after a 2025 loss to Zhong Liu in Foshan, China.

Immediately after his Murata fight, Santisima returned to training, even sparring with four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. during the latter’s camp in Cebu.

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