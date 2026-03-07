Barangay councilor, cohort nabbed in Oslob, Cebu buy-bust

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A barangay councilor and his cohort were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok San Jose 2, Barangay Daanlungsod, Oslob town, on Friday evening, March 6, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Ernesto Sogaral Gumapon, alias “Erning,” 45 years old, married, a barangay councilor, and a resident of the said place.

Gumapon was considered a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

His cohort, Rhielley Bryce Cayon Rendon, alias “Dodong,” 23 years old, a resident of the said place, was also arrested during the operation.

Oslob buy-bust

Police Major Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of Oslob Municipal Police Station, said the suspect was already included in the drug list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and was placed under monitoring by the Municipal Drug Enforcement Units due to his illegal activity.

During the buy-bust operation, a police undercover was able to purchase a small sachet of alleged illegal drugs worth P500.

When the police arrested the suspect, they recovered .85 grams of alleged shabu from his possession worth P5,780.

Batobalonos said that the barangay official has been involved in illegal drug trade for several years already and has been evading arrest by authorities.

With his arrest, Batobalonos said that this will have a significant effect on the supply of drugs in the said barangay.

He also expressed gratitude to residents in the said place for assisting the police in their campaign against illegal drugs.

He also thanked the local government of Oslob for supporting their campaign against any form of crime in the town.///

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