Woman shot dead on wooden bench in Argao, Cebu

Police probe motive of the fatal shooting of a woman in Argao town, Cebu. Photo contributed via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman was shot dead in Barangay Langtad, Argao town, on Friday evening, March 6, 2026.

The victim was identified as Maria Joylyn Remoroza Loyola, of legal age and a resident of Brgy. Langtad, Argao.

Based on the investigation of the Argao Municipal Police Station, the victim was just sitting on a wooden bench before the incident.

READ: Argao farmer shot dead; cops probe possible drug link

Suddenly, the unknown suspect appeared in front of the victim and started shooting her using an unknown caliber of pistol.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of her body and died on the spot.

After the incident, the suspect immediately fled toward a dark area.

Currently, the police are still investigating the crime, including the motive. They are also conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.///

READ: Woman allegedly selling drugs shot dead in Antipolo City

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