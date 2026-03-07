Gas stations being monitored to prevent hoarding, profiteering

ANOTHER ROUND. A gas attendant fills the tank of a motorcycle rider at a gas station in Tondo, Manila on March 2, 2026. Retailers increased prices per liter of gasoline by PHP1.90, diesel by PHP1.20 and kerosene by PHP1.50 on March 3. (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA – The government has started monitoring gas stations as part of its intensified efforts to address the possible impact of rising oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed concerned agencies to prepare for the potential effects of the ongoing conflict on global oil prices.

“Ang mensahe ni Pangulong Marcos, Jr. patungkol sa ating paghahanda ay nararapat at napapanahon. Nais ng Pangulo na maging handa sa anumang sitwasyon lalo pa at hindi pa nahihinto ang kasalukuyang kondisyon sa Middle East (The message of President Marcos Jr. regarding our preparedness is appropriate and timely. The President wants us to be ready for any situation, especially since the current conditions in the Middle East have yet to end),” Castro said.

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Citing Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin’s statement, Castro said the government is adopting a whole-of-government approach, including closer monitoring and enforcement measures on fuel retailers.

She stressed that even before the President made the public announcement, he had already issued marching orders to prepare interventions aimed at easing the burden on the public.

“Hence, for the whole of government approach, including the monitoring and discipline of gas stations,” Garin said.

Following Marcos’ directive, any fuel price adjustments must follow the proper schedule, Garin said, stressing that unauthorized or premature increases will not be allowed.

Garin said the DOE has intensified inspections of fuel stations together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police, to prevent hoarding, profiteering or supply manipulation.

READ: Fuel price risks puts Cebu City on heightened alert

She said the President wants government agencies to stay vigilant to protect consumers from possible price manipulation.

“Hindi panahon na matulog lang ng mahimbing dahil tayo ang talo kapag nagpakampante ang gobyerno (It is not the time to sleep soundly and do nothing, because we will be the ones who lose if the government becomes complacent),” Garin said.

Don’t panic

Garin assured the public that there is no reason for panic buying, noting that the country has adequate fuel supply and government agencies are actively monitoring the situation.

She echoed Marcos’ call for preparedness, saying the directive reflects the administration’s concern for Filipino households that could be affected by oil price fluctuations.

“The message from no less than the President is a manifestation of his concern for our country and each Filipino household. We need to prepare for the impact of the Middle East war in our daily lives. Announcing it is more prudent,” she said.

Garin said the DOE will continue to provide updates on the situation.

“We urge the public to remain calm. The government is taking the necessary steps to ensure stable fuel supply and fair pricing nationwide,” the DOE said. (PNA)

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