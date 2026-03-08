Fuel price hikes, lack of new sources to hurt Cebu’s water supply – CERA

MCWD water meters (file)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The recent fuel price hikes and the lack of new water sources are expected to take a toll on Cebu’s water supply.Nathaniel Chua, convener of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA), said the actual water demand in Metro Cebu is currently at 600,000 cubic meters per day, while production is only half of that at 300,000 cubic meters per day.

“We desperately need new water supply sources to meet our growing demands,” he said.

Chua said the deficit is “compounded” by the “inefficiencies” of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), which services the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, as well as the towns of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova.

READ: MCWD faces debts, downplays risk of water supply shutdown

To address this “massive supply gap,” Chua is calling for “a more aggressive approach to water conservation and infrastructure management” from MCWD.

Non-Revenue Water

Moreover, he is urging the water district to address its losses from Non-Revenue Water (NRW), or treated water that is lost before reaching customers due to leaks, theft, or metering inaccuracies.

MCWD earlier said it has earmarked substantial investments for the renewal of aging pipelines and the installation of new distribution lines.

The utility has also intensified its campaign against water pilferage and consistently holds utilities and contractors accountable for project-related damages that result in major leaks.

Reducing NRW remains a priority, and measurable progress is underway.

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With the current NRW rate at 32 percent, Chua said nearly one-third of the water produced by MCWD is lost.

Chua said that for every P10 reflected on the water bill, at least P3 covers the cost of water wastage, a scenario he referred to as paying for “ghost water.”

However, MCWD clarified that it is inaccurate to say that consumers are paying for “ghost water.”

Non-revenue water is not billed to customers because it does not pass through water meters. Consumers are charged only for water that reaches their premises and passes through their respective meters. MCWD maintains that billing remains meter-based and consumption-driven.

Chua said that of the 300,000 cubic meters in daily production by MCWD, a 32 percent NRW rate translates to about 96,000 cubic meters of water lost due to leaks and unauthorized use.

“If MCWD were to meet the 20 percent maximum limit mandated by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), the district would recover 36,000 cubic meters of water per day,” he said.

Earlier, MCWD gave the assurance that it intends to cut NRW from 25 percent in December 2026 to 20 percent in December 2027.

Chua said the projected 25 percent NRW by the end of the year is still far behind the 13.55 percent benchmark set by Manila Water by the end of 2025.

Power dependence

Meanwhile, Chua said MCWD’s heavy “power dependency,” or its lack of dedicated or non-interruptible power lines for major pumps, is also becoming a liability, especially with diesel prices hitting their 10th straight week of increases on March 10.

“Without reliable electricity, the system pressure fluctuates wildly, causing more pipe bursts and increasing the risk of cross-contamination from nearby waste sites,” the CERA convener said.

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