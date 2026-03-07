Tennis: Alex Eala through to round of 32 at Indian Wells

Alex Eala | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala advanced to the Indian Wells Open round of 32, withstanding a gritty Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 on Saturday in front of an ecstatic Filipino-dominated crowd in California.

After blanking Eala in the ninth game of the decider, Yastremska was at match point, 5-4. But the Filipino tennis ace never wavered and dominated the World No. 52 Ukrainian in the next two games.

Before Eala strung up four match points, Yastremska led the final game, 30-15. But Eala saved all of them and went on the cusp of forcing a tiebreak, where she held the advantage thrice.

READ: Alex Eala beats Cirstea, marches to Dubai Tennis quarterfinals

Eala, the World No. 32 completed the third-set comeback with Yastremska buckling under pressure with costly mistakes as the Filipino was all hyped up with her fans after winning in two hours and 43 minutes.

Against Gauff in the next round

Eala sets up a duel with World No. 4 Coco Gauff in the round of 32 after the American star swept Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Gauff beat Eala in the quarterfinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

The 20-year-old Eala was pushed to her limits in the opening set after Yastremska erased the former’s 5-3 advantage.

Eala recovered and regained the lead before three consecutive unforced errors by the Ukrainian in the 12th game allowed the fan favorite to draw the first blood.

In the second set, Eala dug deep, willing her way back from a 1-4 deficit and made it a one-point game, but Yastremska took the set point.

She saved a point and tried to win the game with an extended 10th game, only for Yastremska to force a decider.

Eala will also see action in the Indian Wells doubles, reuniting with Iva Jovic. They open their campaign against Hailey Baptiste and Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday.

READ: Alex Eala loses to Coco Gauff, ends Dubai Tennis Championships run

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