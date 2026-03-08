DTI: Supply, prices of basic commodities in Central Visayas stable

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Visayas assured the public that prices of basic commodities remain stable and supplies are sufficient in Cebu and Bohol.

In a statement on Friday, DTI-Central Visayas said its latest monitoring showed that major supermarkets, grocery stores, and other retail outlets continue to report adequate supply of prime commodities.

READ: Price freeze on basic goods urged if MidEast conflict drags on

The agency said retailers are also complying with the Suggested Retail Prices (SRP), helping ensure that essential goods remain affordable for consumers.

DTI-7 encouraged the public to stay calm and avoid panic buying, noting that supply and distribution channels remain stable and capable of meeting demand.

The agency said it will continue to closely monitor market conditions and coordinate with retailers, distributors, and local government units to maintain fair trade practices and ensure the availability of essential goods in the region.

Consumers who notice unreasonable price increases, hoarding, or other unfair trade practices were urged to report these to the nearest DTI office. / gsg

READ: Carbon rice prices climb P5–P7/kilo; City sees no MidEast link

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