Makabayan solons slam Topacio over lewd remarks

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio. INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc on Saturday called for an investigation into the lewd remarks made by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio.

They also urged the radio station where he made the “vile” comments about women to review the content of his program.

READ: Jasmine Curtis-Smith hits back at Ferdinand Topacio over remark on her bikini photos

Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co condemned Topacio for his “degrading attacks,” particularly on Elago and actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, whose elder sister, Anne Curtis, was also subjected to lewd comments by Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay.

“In the first week of Women’s Month–a time meant to honor and uplift Filipino women–a time meant to honor and uplift Filipino women–Topacio chose instead to weaponize his radio platform to slut-shame, demean and intimidate women who dared to speak up,” the three lawmakers said in a joint statement.

They also called on the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to investigate Topacio for his “conduct unbecoming of a lawyer,” as well as the radio station dwIZ and its management to review and account for the content that was aired during the timeslot of Topacio’s program.

The lawmakers also called on their colleagues at the House committee on women and gender equality to also “act accordingly.”

They were responding to a recent episode of Topacio’s program over dwIZ where he defended Suntay who drew flak over his narration of his “fantasy” as the latter also defended Vice President Sara Duterte’s “imagination” of threatening President Marcos during the impeachment proceedings at the lower house.

Topacio lashed out at Elago and Curtis-Smith for calling out Suntay, saying: “Lalaki ‘yan, ‘wag na tayong mag-plastikan, ang mga lalaki nagnanasa ‘yan talaga (He’s a man. Let’s not kid ourselves, men tend to fantasize).”

Topacio also revealed that he had “desired” Elago when she was a representative for Kabataan party-list.

As for Curtis-Smith, Topacio said: “Ikaw, Jasmine, bakit ka nagpo-post ng mga bikini pictures mo? Hindi ba para ikaw ay pagnasahan? (You, Jasmine, why are you posting your pictures in bikini? Isn’t that for you to be desired?).

READ: Gadon dares Topacio to sing-off for a cause after contempt petition

For the Makabayan bloc, Topacio’s remarks constitute “harassment” and an “abuse dressed up in a suit and a law degree,” as he lashed out at the criticisms by Elago and Curtis-Smith on Suntay.

“Rather than address the substance of the criticism–that it is wrong to use a woman as a prop in an analogy to defend an accused murderer’s ally–Topacio went straight for the gutter,” the lawmakers said.

“This is victim-blaming. This is the logic of rape culture–that a woman’s appearance, choices and body are open invitations for objectification, and that she forfeits her right to dignity and to speak the moment she dares to be visible,” the lawmakers added. /gsg

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