Pro-Hitler lawyer under fire for sexist remarks vs Curtis sisters, Elago

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio —NOY MORCOSO/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who once displayed in his office a large portrait of Hitler, whom he described as a “great leader,” defended Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay for saying in a congressional hearing that he’s aroused by Anne Curtis and himself made off-color remarks about the actress’ sister, Jasmine, and incumbent Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago.

The actress, through her attorneys, has since denounced Suntay, who is now facing a lawsuit from nine women who claimed he violated Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, RA 9710, or the Magna Carta of Women and RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

READ: Suntay’s sickening sexism

It is not known whether Topacio is representing or seeking to represent Suntay, but in his radio program over dwIZ, the lawyer defended Suntay and lashed out at Jasmine for defending her sister and Elago for calling out Suntay’s behavior.

Topacio blamed Elago and Curtis for calling out Suntay, saying: “He’s a man. Let’s not kid ourselves. Men have desires,” Topacio said in defending Suntay.

He then revealed that he had “desired” Elago when she was a representative for the Kabataan party list.

READ: Jasmine Curtis-Smith hits back at Ferdinand Topacio over remark on her bikini photos

As for Jasmine, Topacio said: “And you, Jasmine, why are you posting your pictures in bikini? Isn’t that for you to be desired?”

Topacio’s remarks ‘abuse with a law degree’

But Elago and her colleagues in the House, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co, condemned Topacio for his “degrading attacks.”

The lawmakers said Topacio’s remarks constitute “harassment” and an “abuse dressed up in a suit and a law degree.”

“Rather than address the substance of the criticism—that it is wrong to use a woman as a prop in an analogy to defend an accused murderer’s ally—Topacio went straight for the gutter,” the lawmakers said.

“This is victim blaming. This is the logic of rape culture—that a woman’s appearance, choices and body are open invitations for objectification, and that she forfeits her right to dignity and to speak the moment she dares to be visible,” the opposition bloc added.

The lawmakers called on the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to investigate Topacio for his “conduct unbecoming of a lawyer,” as well as the radio station dwIZ and its management to review and account for the content that was aired during the timeslot of Topacio’s program.

The lawmakers also called on their colleagues at the House committee on women and gender equality to also “act accordingly.” /cb

READ: Makabayan solons slam Topacio over lewd remarks

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