Pagasa monitors LPA outside PAR

DOST-Pagasa

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is being monitored, according to the Sunday bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 2 a.m., the LPA was spotted 1,690 km. east of northeastern Mindanao.

Pagasa said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression and has a small chance of entering PAR “within the next 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the easterlies will bring light rains in many parts of the country, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora.

Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain will be experienced by residents in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon, due to amihan.

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Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also caused by easterlies.

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Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will experience moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate northeast to north winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)

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