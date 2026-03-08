Cebu eyes ordinance to safeguard oral history, intangible heritage

Guadalupe Eucharistic Dancers of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe offering their Sinulog Dance for the 461st Fiesta Señor on January 17, 2026. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Erram

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial Heritage Commission is now taking steps to amend the province’s 2008 heritage ordinance to formally include and protect intangible cultural heritage.

Officials say the planned amendment aims to expand existing protections beyond physical landmarks to include traditions, oral history, rituals, performing arts, and other cultural practices passed down through generations.

According to the Cebu Province Public Information Office, the heritage commission held its first meeting in several years on March 5, 2026.

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Provincial Administrator Atty. Ace Durano, who also serves as the commission’s executive director, presided over the meeting with several provincial board members and heritage stakeholders.

Among those present were Board Members Red Duterte, Mike Villamor, Paz Rozgoni, and Stanley Caminero. Representatives from the National Museum of the Philippines, University of San Carlos, and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. also attended the meeting.

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Including intangible heritage in Cebu

During the meeting, heritage consultant Architect Robert Malayao said the existing ordinance mainly covers tangible heritage such as buildings, monuments, churches, and cultural landscapes.

He said the proposed amendment seeks to formally integrate intangible heritage into the law, recognizing that traditions and cultural knowledge require protection even without physical structures.

Malayao noted that while physical heritage can be restored or maintained, intangible heritage survives mainly through continued practice and transmission within communities.

Future plans

The proposed amendment forms part of a broader heritage conservation strategy being prepared by the commission for 2026 to 2028.

Malayao presented plans that aim to align heritage conservation with social, economic, environmental, and governance goals across the province.

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The strategy includes restoring historic landmarks and churches, establishing a conservation laboratory, and integrating heritage protection into provincial land use and urban planning.

The commission also plans to strengthen partnerships with national and international institutions, develop technical training and certification programs, and create a digital repository for heritage documentation.

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