‘Gift for Women’s Day’: Montenegro’s legal win vs Senate staff

Nadia Montenegro. Image: Instagram/@turnkeystudios_ via @officialnadiam

MANILA, Philippines — Nadia Montenegro scores a legal victory as the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office has approved the filing of an unjust vexation case against a Senate security officer in connection with a 2025 incident leading to her being labeled as a “drug user” on social media.

In a resolution dated March 2, Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Ju-Haree De Tolentino recommended filing an unjust vexation case and a violation of Republic Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, against the Senate security officer.

The case stems from an August 12, 2025, encounter at the Senate of the Philippines, where Montenegro serves as a Public Affairs Officer.

READ: Nadia Montenegro resigns from Sen. Robin Padilla’s office

In her complaint, Montenegro was accosted by the security officer in a Senate hallway after using a PWD comfort room. She said she was “grabbed and pulled” towards a wall and asked her if she uses “chongki” (marijuana).

Montenegro said she showed the contents of her bag, including a vape that she puffed in front of security officer to prove that she was not.

However, she said the security officer still filed an incident report which was leaked and became a hot topic on social media, branding her as an “addict.”

The security officer denied the allegations of harassment, claiming he acted in his official capacity as a Legislative Staff Officer to enforce smoking policies.

Montenegro: ‘Brief interaction’

“However, the circumferences and intent surrounding the conversation have been grossly mischaracterized in the complaint affidavit,” he said adding that he is wondering why Montenegro “had a distorted recollection of the said brief interaction.”

The Prosecution said the act grabbing and pulling a person “is an informal way of investigating any incident within work premises.”

“Consequently, complainant was traumatized and felt uncomfortable, violated and intimidated because of the actions of the respondent,” read the resolution.

The prosecutor said the security officer’s arguments are better appreciated in a full-blown trial.

Inquirer is withholding the security officer’s name until he has given his side of the matter.

READ: Women journalists condemn Suntay remarks at impeachment hearing

Meanwhile, Montenegro, through her lawyer, Atty Maggie Abraham-Garduque said the ruling is a personal vindication and an early gift ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“The resolution categorically stated that the respondent… despite the fact that he knew Nadia was not smoking marijuana, made the incident report which became the basis why Nadia was labeled as ‘adik’ in social media to the extreme damage and prejudice of her and her whole family,” the statement read.

She said the ruling is a “revelation of HER TRUTH” and marks the beginning of her healing process. She also expressed gratitude to the Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) of Pasay for “giving justice” and thanked the supporters who stood by Montenegro throughout the ordeal. /mr

READ: City marks Women’s Day

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