City tightens enforcement vs motorcycle counterflow as violations rise

Inquirer Photo/Nino Jesus Orbeta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu City traffic authorities have stepped up enforcement against motorcycles counterflowing, amid a rise in recorded violations.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of the Traffic Management Committee on Friday, March 6, where officials cited the safety risks posed by counterflowing on busy and narrow roads.

Traffic officers said motorcycles driving against traffic disrupt the normal flow of vehicles and may lead to head-on collisions, sudden swerving, and road accidents.

READ: 29 motorcycle riders caught counterflowing in Mandaue City

Counterflow violations rise in Cebu

Data presented during the meeting showed an increase in enforcement actions against motorcycle counterflow violations.

In 2025, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued 80 Traffic Citation Tickets (TCTs) and 384 Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) to riders caught driving on the left side of the road.

READ: Driver gets license suspended for counterflowing, using sidewalk

So far in 2026, authorities have recorded 1,593 TCTs and 32 TOPs for the same violation.

Traffic citation records in the city also increased from 19,191 in December 2025 to 20,966 in January 2026.

By February 2026, the number of citations reached 22,394, based on monitoring data presented to the committee.

READ: Motorcycle rider dies in collision with pick-up truck in Cebu City

Officials said counterflowing may appear to be a shortcut for some riders but can endanger motorists and pedestrians by forcing vehicles to brake suddenly or shift lanes.

The CCTO and Traffic Management Committee will continue promoting safer roads in the city by strengthening enforcement operations and reminding motorists to follow proper lane discipline.

READ: SUV counterflows, hits motorcycle in Cebu City street: 3 injured

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP