DTI-7 to Central Visayas consumers: Report overpricing, hoarding

Sacks of rice sold in a Philippine market | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consumers in Central Visayas who encounter overpricing, hoarding, or other unfair trade practices are urged to immediately report these to the nearest office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in their province.

The call came from the DTI Central Visayas (DTI-7) as it assured the public that prices and supply of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) across the region remain stable despite global uncertainties linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In a statement, the agency said its latest monitoring showed adequate stocks and sufficient buffer supplies of essential goods in major supermarkets, grocery stores, and retail outlets in Cebu and Bohol.

READ: DTI: Supply, prices of basic commodities in Central Visayas stable

“In light of recent developments in the Middle East, DTI-7 reassures the public that the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities under its jurisdiction remain stable,” DTI-7 said.

Additionally, distribution channels remain fully operational, and retailers continue to comply with the government’s Suggested Retail Prices (SRP) for covered commodities, ensuring that essential goods remain accessible to consumers.

READ: CCPO exec warns vs hoarding, overpricing of commodities

Still, the agency encouraged the public to remain vigilant and help authorities curb possible abuses in the marketplace.

“Consumers who observe unreasonable price increases, hoarding, or other unfair trade practices are urged to report them to the nearest DTI office in their province,” the agency said.

READ: Farm-to-market roads ‘overpriced’ by up to 70%

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