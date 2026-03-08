Fajardo-Reyes IBF title eliminator set in Argentina this April

Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo and his team | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo faces a daunting challenge on April 11 in Santa Fe, Argentina, where he will take on Argentine contender Tobias Reyes in a final IBF world title eliminator.

The fight’s official schedule was unveiled Saturday, March 7, via Viva Promotions’ Facebook page. Fajardo is promoted by Viva Promotions in partnership with Hong Kong-based RCT Boxing Promotions.

Argentina hostile ground for PH fighters

Argentina has long been a hostile ground for Filipino fighters. In 2012, three-division world champion John Riel Casimero battled hometown favorite Luis Alberto Lazarte in Mar del Plata for the IBF interim light flyweight title. Casimero won by a 10th-round TKO, but the victory sparked outrage among local fans.

Casimero, his trainer Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, and promoter Samson Gello-Ani were physically attacked by enraged spectators, leaving them with minor injuries.

READ: Miel Fajardo poised for top ranking, world title shot in 2026

Miel Fajardo’s rise to the top

Now ranked No. 5 in the IBF flyweight division, Miel Fajardo is set to face No. 3-ranked Reyes. The winner becomes the mandatory No. 1 challenger for Japan’s Masamichi Yabuki, the current IBF flyweight champion.

Miel Fajardo’s rise has been steady and impressive. He captured the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title during a strong 2025 campaign, highlighted by a unanimous decision win over Cebu-based Esneth Domingo.

At 25, Fajardo now holds a 13–3–2 record with 11 knockouts. Reyes, 27, boasts an 18–1–1 record with 16 knockouts.

Cebu boxing fans infamously remember Fajardo for one of the fastest knockouts in Philippine history. In August 2023, he dispatched Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas in under a minute in Mandaue City. He floored him three times before the referee called a TKO.

READ: Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather agree to September rematch at Sphere

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