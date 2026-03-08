Kasambagan fire razes 52 houses, displaces 70 families

Twin fires, which authorities raised to the fourth alarm hit Sitio Univille, Barangay Kasambagan in the afternoon of March 7, 2026. | Photo courtesy of Barangay Sambag 1 Fire Brigade / FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Twin fires that escalated to the fourth alarm gutted a total of 52 houses in Sitio Univille, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon, March 7.

The fire displaced about 280 individuals from 70 families and damaged an estimated ₱3.9 million in property, the Cebu City Fire Station said (CCFS).

Two individuals sustained injuries amid the incident, while CCFS recorded no fatalities.

The Cebu City Government, along with the Department of Social Welfare and Services, have continued to monitor the situation and help affected residents.

READ: Residential fire in Univille, Kasambagan, Cebu City now under control

Two-hour inferno

Firefighters first received a report of the blaze at around 2:03 p.m. and raised the first alarm minutes later.

The alarm rose to second level at 2:14 p.m., third at 2:29 p.m., and fourth at 2:58 p.m. as the flames spread.

They declared the fire under control at 3:23 p.m. before they extinguished it around 4:31 p.m.

Investigation ongoing

Initial investigation indicated the first blaze started behind University of Cebu–Banilad.

Flames also spread minutes later from a house close to a gasoline station, less than 100 meters away from the first fire.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Wendell Villanueva, CCFS spokesperson, said investigators still verify whether the two incidents are connected.

“Gisubay pa sa atong mga arson investigators kun duna ba kiniy connection ang duha ka sunog. Dunay posibilidad nga niagi sa kuryente,” Villanueva told the media.

(Our arson investigators continue checking whether the two fires are connected. The cause may be related to electricity.)

READ: BFP-7 asks public cooperation in Cebu City as dry season peaks

He noted, moreover, that strong winds may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames across closely built houses in the community.

Villanueva urged residents to remain vigilant and observe fire safety measures, especially during the hot season.

The incident marked the fifth fire reported in Cebu City this month of March, when the public observes Fire Prevention Month.

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