Santander town in Cebu to adopt 4-day workweek

Santander, Cebu map | iNQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The southern Cebu town of Santander will begin implementing a compressed four-day workweek for its municipal government offices starting Monday, March 9, 2026.

In a public advisory, the municipal government said offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

Offices will be closed from Friday to Sunday under the new work arrangement.

The schedule follows Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the Office of the President, which allows government agencies and local government units to adopt alternative work arrangements as the ongoing war in the Middle East threatens oil supply and the global supply chains.

READ: DOLE to start four-day workweek schedule next week

Despite the shift in office hours, the municipal government assured residents that essential services such as health care, public safety, and emergency response will remain fully operational.

The move also aims to improve efficiency in public service delivery while allowing employees to maximize productivity during longer but fewer workdays.

READ: Four-day workweek starts in some gov’t offices

Capitol studying four-day workweek setup

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Government is also exploring the possibility of adopting a four-day workweek arrangement similar to Santander’s.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the provincial government is studying the potential benefits of the compressed schedule as part of broader measures to address challenges brought about by the current global crisis.

Baricuatro noted that studies suggest shorter but more focused workweeks can boost productivity, reduce burnout, and improve the well-being of workers, particularly among frontline personnel and public servants.

READ: Four-day work week? Cebu Netizens have mixed reactions

The governor has also invited public feedback as the Capitol continues to assess the advantages and possible concerns related to implementing the alternative work setup across provincial offices.

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