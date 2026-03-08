3 must-read books by Filipina authors for Women’s Month

Three books to read for the International Women’s Month | CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every March, International Women’s Month offers an opportunity not only to celebrate women’s achievements but also to listen to their stories.

Literature remains one of the most powerful ways to understand how women experience society, its expectations, its injustices, and its possibilities for change.

Across journalism and fiction, Filipina writers have long examined issues that continue to shape the country today: state violence, gender roles, migration, and identity.

For readers looking to mark Women’s Month with something meaningful, these three books by Filipina authors offer perspectives that are both deeply personal and socially resonant.

READ: ‘Balay ni Neneng’: Capitol eyes facility for abused women, children

Some People Need Killing by Patricia Evangelista

In this widely discussed nonfiction work, journalist Patricia Evangelista chronicles the human toll of the Philippine drug war. Drawing from years of reporting, Evangelista documents the stories of victims’ families, witnesses, and communities affected by violence.

Through intimate interviews and careful storytelling, the book goes beyond headlines to reveal grief, fear, and resilience. It is both a work of journalism and a reflection on memory and the responsibility of telling difficult truths.

Bata, Bata… Pa’no Ka Ginawa? by Lualhati Bautista

First published in 1983, Lualhati Bautista’s Bata, Bata… Pa’no Ka Ginawa? remains one of the most enduring feminist novels in Philippine literature. The story centers on Lea Bustamante, a single mother raising two children while navigating relationships, activism, and the pressures of a society that expects women to follow traditional roles.

Through Lea’s experiences, Bautista explores questions about motherhood and the choices women make in defining their own lives, issues that remain relevant decades after the book’s publication.

READ: PH leads Asia in women’s education, but falls behind in jobs

America Is Not the Heart by Elaine Castillo

Elaine Castillo’s acclaimed novel follows a Filipina immigrant rebuilding her life in California after political upheaval in the Philippines. Living with relatives who are also navigating the realities of migration, the protagonist confronts questions of identity, belonging, and trauma.

The novel captures the complexity of the Filipino diaspora, showing how migration reshapes community.

Reading women, listening to women

Books written by women do more than tell individual stories; they often reveal broader social realities. Whether through investigative journalism, feminist fiction, or diaspora narratives, Filipina writers continue to expand how readers understand Philippine society and the lives of women within it.

This Women’s Month, picking up a book by a Filipina author can be a small but meaningful way to engage with those perspectives, and to reflect on the stories that shape our collective history.

READ: ‘Gift for Women’s Day’: Montenegro’s legal win vs Senate staff