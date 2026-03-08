‘Pray and prepare’: Abet Uy appeals to Cebuanos amid world crisis

Archbishop Abet Uy | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the war in the Middle East drags on, Cebu Archbishop Alberto ”Abet” Uy has called on the faithful in the Archdiocese of Cebu to pray for peace, while urging families to prepare for the possible economic fallout of the conflict.

The archbishop made this appeal to priests, religious communities, and lay faithful in a pastoral message released on Sunday, March 8.

In it, Uy encouraged them to unite in prayer as the prolonged conflict threatens to deepen global instability.

READ: Archbishop Uy: Join Edsa rites if ‘truth matters’

“War brings suffering, especially to innocent civilians — children, women, and the elderly. Let us ask the Lord to touch the hearts of leaders and guide them toward dialogue and peace,” he said.

The prelate warned that one of the immediate consequences of the conflict could be rising oil prices, which may soon translate into higher transportation fares, increased electricity costs, and more expensive basic commodities.

Archbishop Uy also encouraged families and communities to pray the Rosary and offer personal prayers for peace, noting that armed conflicts often inflict the greatest suffering on innocent civilians.

Beyond prayer, the archbishop also urged the faithful to adopt more responsible energy use as global fuel prices begin to climb amid geopolitical tensions.

READ: Visayas ferries suspended over global fuel crisis, oil surge

Uy said simple acts such as turning off unused lights, conserving electricity, and avoiding unnecessary fuel consumption can help households cope with possible increases in energy costs.

“These simple actions can help our families and at the same time express our care for our common home,” Archbishop Uy said.

Abet Uy calls for solidarity, empathy

The archbishop likewise called on Catholics to extend assistance to those who may struggle the most if prices of goods and services rise further.

“In this time of uncertainty, let us respond with faith, simplicity, and generosity. Let us pray more, care for creation, and look after one another as one family,” said Uy.

READ: New Year 2026: Live simply, love generously, choose what is right, says Archbishop Uy

Low-income families are often the first to feel the impact of economic shocks brought about by international crises, he pointed out.

“When prices rise, it is always the poor who suffer the most. Many families are already struggling to provide food and basic necessities for their children,” he said.

He also urged those who are able to share whatever resources they have with neighbors in need, emphasizing that even small acts of generosity can offer relief and hope.

“If God has blessed us with a little more, this is a good time to share,” said Archbishop Uy. / ###

READ: Philippines joins global calls for ceasefire in Middle East

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