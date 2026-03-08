Iran war fallout: Visayas ferries to raise fares, cargo charges

Passengers bound for Getafe, Bohol boarding a high-speed craft from Pier 1 in Cebu City. | Cebu Port Authority photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More bad news for travelers in the Visayas.

With the war in the Middle East entering its second week and triggering a rise in business operational costs, several shipping companies in the region will implement fare hikes.

Over the weekend, at least four ferry operators announced fare hikes, citing rising oil prices resulting from the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

Starlite Ferries, which services routes between Cebu and Bohol, will implement a 25-percent increase in both passenger fares and cargo charges starting Tuesday, March 10.

READ MORE: Visayas ferries suspended over global fuel crisis, oil surge

“To sustain our operations and continuously serve the riding public and shippers, we are left with no other option but to implement a partial fare increase effective March 10, 2026,” the company said on social media.

Roble Shipping Lines, serving Cebu and Leyte, announced it will impose a temporary fuel surcharge on passenger and freight services beginning the same day.

“The surcharge will help us manage rising fuel costs and ensure the continued operation of our vessels while maintaining safe and reliable service,” the company stated.

FastCat has already updated its fare matrix on March 6.

“While we always strive to keep our services affordable, the recent increase in fuel costs has significantly impacted our operational expenses,” FastCat said on social media.

SeaCat by GRAND Ferries is scheduled to implement its fare adjustments on March 8.

Earlier, fastcraft operator OceanJet suspended several routes indefinitely as rising fuel costs began affecting operations.

Pressures on supply

Oil prices have continued to climb a week after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Iranian reprisals rocked the region.

The conflict has stranded ships transporting roughly 20 million barrels of oil daily in the Persian Gulf. Absence of passage through the Strait of Hormuz has disrupting supplies from some of the world’s largest oil producers.

Despite the surge in fuel prices, the Department of Energy assured the public that fuel supply in the Philippines remains sufficient.

The agency emphasized that price adjustments must follow the scheduled guidelines. It prohibited premature hikes in line with directives from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. / with reports from INQUIRER.net, Associated Press

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