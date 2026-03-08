Torregosa rules SM2SM’s 21K a week after setting 42K record

Artjoy Torregosa leads the top 10 finishers of the women’s 21k race of the SM2SM Run. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around a week after she broke the Philippine women’s 42-kilometer marathon record, Artjoy Torregosa delivered another stellar performance, ruling the 21-kilometer race of the SM2SM Run on Sunday, March 8.

Torregosa had eclipsed Cebuana marathon queen Mary Joy Tabal’s national record earlier this month during the Tokyo Marathon in Japan. Here, she flexed her dominance with an emphatic victory in the women’s half marathon.

READ: PH women’s marathon: Torregosa sets new record in Tokyo

To recall, Torregosa bested Tabal’s long-standing Philippine record in the full marathon after clocking two hours, 33 minutes, and 54 seconds. The time shaved around 10 minutes off the previous national standard of 2:43:31 that Tabal set in the 2016 Ottawa Marathon.

Torregosa timed one hour, 18 minutes, and 29 seconds to comfortably win the SM2SM Run’s 21K race. She finished well ahead of Christine Hallasgo, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, who settled for second place in 1:26:10. Kay Razel Cundangan completed the podium with a time of 1:38:05.

With the victory, Torregosa took home ₱50,000 from the event’s ₱3 million prize pool. She had also bagged the silver medal in the women’s marathon of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games last Decemberalso and represents the Philippines in the Asian Games in Japan this September.

Salano, Chepsiror leading men

In the men’s 21K race, Richard Salano, who also competed in the Tokyo Marathon, emerged as champion after clocking 1:08:45. Jhon Marc Dizon finished second with a time of 1:10:32, while Florendo Lapiz placed third in 1:11:17.

In the foreign category of the 21K race, Kenya’s Eric Chepsiror (1:12:16) and Teresiah Kabui (1:26:25) topped the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

READ: Torregosa, SEA Games medalist, gets double recognition

Meanwhile, Ricky Organiza (38:37) and Edna Magtubo (45:32) ruled the 12K race.

Duathlon silver medalist Franklin Ferdie Yee of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games placed second in the men’s 12K event with a time of 41:01. Henrey James Formentera followed in 41:59.

In the women’s 12K race, Michelle Zamora (46:45) and Jessa Mae Roda (49:04) followed Magtubo.

Welmar Jack Labrador (25:05) and Asia Paraase (31:15) topped the 8K race, while Noli Torre (12:32) and Jane Pangalao (15:54) ruled the 4K category.

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