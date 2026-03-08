SM2SM Run 2026 maxes out with 15,500 runners in its 14th year

The SM2SM Run is part of SM Active Hub, SM Supermalls’ nationwide sports initiative, which brings world-class fitness experiences closer to communities. Over the years, SM Seaside City Cebu has been hosting major running events, proving that the mall has been at the forefront of marathons, and lifestyle and active events in the region.

15,500 runners take to Cebu’s streets, racing from the iconic SM Seaside to the landmark SM City Cebu as the annual SM2SM Run grows stronger in its 14th year, reinforcing its place at the heart of Cebu’s thriving running culture.

Cebu’s running community came together in full stride on March 8 as SM2SM Run 2026 drew 15,500 participants—from casual joggers to seasoned athletes—to take on four race categories: 4K, 8K, 12K, and 21K. The turnout continues the race’s steady rise in participation, surpassing last year’s 14,612 runners, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for fitness and active lifestyles among Cebuanos.

Race Champions

Top runners delivered standout performances to claim first place in their respective categories. In the 4K category, the champions were Noli Torre for men and Jane Pangalao for women. The 8K category saw Welmar Jack Labrador leading the men’s race and Asia Paraase topping the women’s division. In the 12K race, Ricky Organiza emerged as the male champion and Edna Magtubo as the female champion. Finally, the 21K category was won by Richard Salaño for men and Artjoy Torregosa for women. Their victories highlighted the determination and competitive energy that continue to define the SM2SM Run experience.

Grand Raffle Winner: BYD Shark 6

The fun doesn’t stop after crossing the finish line. SM2SM Run’s highly anticipated raffle prizes have been one of the reasons why the event is unique and sought-after by runners. This year, one lucky participant drove away with the grand prize—the BYD Shark 6. The grand raffle winner, Desiree Villadolid, enjoyed a moment that perfectly matched the scale and excitement of the maxed-out SM2SM Run, adding another memorable highlight to race day.

More Maxed-Out Perks for Runners

The excitement extends beyond race day with the Runner’s Perk Sale, running until March 15, 2026, offering up to 50% off on awesome finds from participating stores mall-wide. Participants simply need to present any proof of SM2SM Run 2026 participation to enjoy special promos and discounts from participating tenants.

View the full list of offerings and participating stores here:

https://bit.ly/SM2SMRun2026_RunnersPerksSale

A Run That Keeps Getting Bigger

Now in its 14th year, SM2SM Run continues to grow as one of Cebu’s most anticipated fitness events, bringing together thousands of runners in a shared pursuit of health, movement, and meaningful community experiences. Each year, the race reinforces SM Supermalls’ commitment to creating spaces that go beyond shopping—where wellness, connection, and active lifestyles come together ALL FOR YOU.

From the starting line to the finish line, SM2SM Run 2026 once again proved that Cebu’s running community only continues to grow stronger and bigger with every stride—only at the most-loved SM Seaside City Cebu.