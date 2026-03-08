Fugitive nabbed in Cebu jail, wanted in US for sex abuse

Photo courtesy of BI

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration authorities arrested in Cebu an American fugitive wanted for sexual abuse and acts of lasciviousness involving a minor.

Agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested the suspect—identified as Wayne Barboza—during an enforcement operation at the Cebu City Jail Annex in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu, on February 27.

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Barboza’s arrest followed a formal request from the US government, the BI said.

“Authorities reported that the subject has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts for failure of a sex offender to report intended international travel,” the BI said.

Previously arrested in Cebu

Meanwhile, Philippine records also show that Barboza was previously arrested in Cebu in March 2024 based on warrants issued by a Regional Trial Court for rape and acts of lasciviousness involving a minor.

Further records also show that he previously attempted to depart the Philippines in January 2024. But a Cebu court issued a Hold Departure Order issued that barred him from traveling.

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BI said immigration records also indicate that he has not filed any application for visa extension or conversion and therefore counts as an overstaying alien.

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