‘Please be kind’: Nikko Natividad’s wife speaks amid video scandal

Cielo Mae Bautista Eusebio/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the controversy involving actor and former Hashtags member Nikko Natividad, his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio has broken her silence.

In a heartfelt message on social media, she appealed for compassion as their family navigates the difficult situation.

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The controversy erupted after Natividad confirmed that he appears in an intimate video that has gone viral. Natividad made the admission in an interview with talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz.

In the interview released on March 6, the actor openly acknowledged his wrongdoing. He said he had no excuse and described his actions as having resulted from a moment of temptation.

According to Natividad, the video was recorded around 2022. Since then, he said, he feared it could surface online anytime.

However, while the actor’s admission sparked widespread discussion online, Eusebio’s emotional message quickly gained attention. In her post, she addressed the pain the situation caused and explained why she chose to stand by her husband.

A wife’s pain; a family’s decision

In a lengthy Facebook post, Eusebio shared the emotional toll the controversy has taken on her. Still, she said she continues to move forward for the sake of their family.

“I’m not pretending like nothing happened. I feel the pain every single day. Masakit na masakit,” she wrote.

(It hurts a lot.)

She acknowledged that the situation could have been avoided. She also revealed that she prayed many times, hoping the ordeal was only a dream. However, she said she eventually accepted reality.

Meanwhile, as some people questioned her decision to stay with her husband, Eusebio stressed that the decision was entirely hers.

“Wag nyo ako pagsabihan na ‘di ko maiwan dahil wala akong choice. Meron po. Meron akong choice at eto ang pinili ko, ang magpatuloy,” she said.

(Do not tell me that I cannot leave him because I have no choice. I do. I have a choice and this is what I choose, to persevere.)

For Eusebio, the issue now goes beyond a marital conflict.

“This is not just about me as a wife anymore. It’s about us as a family,” she added.

Choosing healing over judgment

Eusebio also spoke candidly about the emotional struggles she has faced since the issue surfaced. These include sleepless nights, tears, and countless questions.

Nevertheless, she said she remains focused on healing and protecting their family.

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At the same time, she acknowledged that rebuilding trust will not be easy. According to her, it will require time, accountability, and genuine change.

“Trust is hard to rebuild. Alam na alam ko na yan. (I really know that). It will take time, consistency, and real change,” she said.

While her husband takes responsibility for his actions, Eusebio said she will focus on healing her heart and mind.

Faith, love at the center

The mother of two also emphasized that faith now plays a crucial role in their journey.

“We are holding on to our faith in God. Siya talaga ang strength namin ngayon,” she wrote.

(He is truly our strength now.)

At the same time, she admitted that the incident deeply hurt their relationship. Still, she believes love can endure even after being tested.

“Oo, nasaktan. Oo, nadumihan. But that doesn’t mean the love is gone,” she said.

(Yes I am hurt. Yes our relationship has been stained.)

“Sometimes, love gets tested in ways we never expected.”

Appeal for kindness

As the controversy rages, Eusebio urged the public to show compassion instead of judgment.

She reminded people that social media only reveals a small portion of their lives as a couple and as a family.

“Only the people who truly know us know how much we love each other,” she wrote.

She added that outsiders do not see the sacrifices, care, and love within their family behind closed doors.

Because of this, she made a heartfelt appeal for people to stop directing harsh comments toward them.

“Spare me and my family. Please stop being harsh,” she said.

“I stand with my husband despite his mistakes. I am his wife. And I am the only one who can decide for our family, not the opinions, not the noise, not the judgment.”

Eusebio also thanked those who reached out to them with support and concern instead of criticism.

“We are trying. We are healing. And we are choosing to trust God through this,” she concluded.

Natividad and Eusebio have two sons. For now, the couple says they will focus on repairing their relationship and protecting their family.

Meanwhile, discussions about the issue continue online.