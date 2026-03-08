Law on healthy food marketing, labelling pushed as NCD cases rise

Stock photo

MANILA, Philippines — A health advocacy group called for the passage of a bill that will implement front-of-package warning labels and comprehensive marketing restrictions for unhealthy food and beverages in a bid to curb cases of obesity and other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in the Philippines.

In a statement on Friday, the Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA) expressed support for House Bill No. 8284, also known as the Healthy Food Marketing and Labelling Act, that was filed last Wednesday in time for the commemoration of World Obesity Day.

Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jett Nisay filed the bill.

READ: Acute non-communicable disease cases claim 2 lives – DOH

According to the group, the proposed measure will require manufacturers to put black, octagonal food warning labels on the front side of packaged food and beverages that exceed recommended limits for sugar, sodium and saturated fats.

The law will forbid any product with food warning labels to engage in all forms of marketing, especially those targeting children, HPA added.

Facilitating healthier solutions

“Families need to know when their food can potentially harm their own and their children’s health. We aim to help them be wiser so they can find healthier solutions, improve their diet, and prevent noncommunicable diseases like obesity, heart disease, cancer and diabetes,” said HPA lead convenor Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan.

Galvez Tan, who is also a former health secretary, called on legislators to be “champions” of health as he stressed the importance of implementing strong food policies, such as warning labels, when it comes to changing the public’s behavior toward their health.

READ: DOH reports 127 holiday NCD cases, 451 mental health calls

Registered nutritionist-dietitian Jennina Duatin also noted that complex nutrition labels can be difficult to understand, and many Filipinos often make their purchasing decisions in just a few seconds when grocery shopping.

“With simple information placed on the front of the package, consumers can quickly decide if the product is a healthy choice and if it is truly worth spending their money on,” said Duatin, who is also a board member of Diabetes Philippines, a member organization of the HPA.

Burden on healthcare system

For the HPA, prioritizing health promotion will not only significantly curb NCDs, but it will also ease the burden on the country’s healthcare system and improve population health outcomes.

Based on the 2023 National Nutrition Survey, the group noted that 57.1 percent of Filipinos age 20 to 59 are either overweight or obese, which will make them more vulnerable to develop other NCDs.

NCD research ongoing

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday encouraged the public to participate in its fourth mobile phone survey from March 10 to May 31 to collect data on the causes of NCDs.

The DOH said the public can expect to receive a text message asking for their basic information, such as age and occupation, as well as whether or not they use cigarettes or vapes, eat fruits and vegetables, or consume foods that are high in sugar, sodium or fat, among other questions.

According to the DOH, NCDs cause 70 percent of deaths in the Philippines. The diseases include hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

The upcoming survey will serve as the agency’s guide in crafting policies and programs meant to address cases of NCDs in the country.