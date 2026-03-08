‘Silkscreen Realities’: Jumjum Ouano’s third solo exhibit highlights stories of Filipino workers

Cebuano artist Jumjum Ouano highlights the stories of everyday Filipino workers in his third solo exhibit, “Silkscreen Realities,” now on view at Galerie Inatù at Atúa Midtown along F. Manalo Street in Cebu City.

Through vibrant colors and layered compositions, “Silkscreen Realities” invites audiences to look closer at the lives and labor that sustain communities.

Opened on March 7, 2026, the exhibit features a series of silkscreen works that combine portraiture, bold graphic patterns, and symbolic objects tied to labor and livelihood.

One of the artworks featured in “Silkscreen Realities” depicts a worker carrying a bundle of bananas, reflecting themes of labor and livelihood explored in the exhibition. | Contributed photo

Silkscreen printing, also known as serigraphy, has long been valued for its ability to produce layered and repeatable images. In Ouano’s works, this process becomes a visual metaphor for the cycles of labor and struggle experienced by many workers.

A silkscreen artwork shows two figures sharing a quiet moment with a butterfly, blending portraiture with symbolic imagery in Jumjum Ouano’s exhibit. | Contributed photo

Across the gallery walls, viewers encounter black and white portraits of Filipino laborers paired with objects connected to everyday life—fish, bananas, rice stalks, tools, and even a carabao, against vibrant fields of color and pattern. Many of the figures meet the viewer’s gaze directly, asserting the presence of workers whose contributions often go unnoticed.

Reflecting on the deeper meaning behind the works, Ouano said, “Silkscreen Realities is a sharp critique of the Filipino culture of resistance and resilience—how we endure, adapt, and survive while often masking the incompetence of the very leaders we place in power.”

Through vibrant colors and layered compositions, “Silkscreen Realities” invites audiences to look closer at the lives and labor that sustain communities.

The exhibit is open to the public at Galerie Inatù, 2nd floor of Atúa Midtown in Cebu City. The exhibit adds to the growing contemporary art scene in Cebu, where independent galleries continue to showcase works by local artists.