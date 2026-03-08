Increase in Chinese ships in WPS unrelated to Mideast conflict

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesperson of the Philippine Navy for West Philippine Sea. Inquirer File Photo

MANILA – A ranking Philippine Navy official on Sunday said the United States’ preoccupation in the conflict in the Middle East has nothing to do with the slight increase in Chinese ships monitored in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Bagamat may increase hindi pa natin ito ma-correlate directly sa nangyari sa (although there is an increase, this is not correlated on what is happening right now in the) Middle East,” PN spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said during an interview with DZBB.

READ: West PH Sea: Think tank warns vs ‘normalizing’ China’s coercive actions

Last week, Trinidad said 34 ships from China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy and the China Coast Guard were sighted in the WPS, slightly up from the 21 and 18 previously sighted.

“Last week ay na-report natin na (we reported) 34, the other week I think was 21, the other week was 18,” he said.

He said they are not seeing a reduction in the Philippines’ bilateral activities with the US despite the ongoing conflict.

He said they expect some 500 activities under the Mutual Defense Board-Security Exchange Board.

“Kakagawa lang natin ng (We just concluded) MMCA (multilateral maritime cooperative activity) with the US and Australia in Subic, from SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) all the way up to Mavulis Island (in Batanes),” he added. (PNA)

READ: AFP sees no dip in US support amid Middle East tensions

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