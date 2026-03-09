CDN Top Stories [March 9] – Ferry lines to increase ticket prices

A bird’s eye view of Pier 3, taken in October 2025. | Photo from Cebu Port Authority

Good morning, mga Ka-Siloys! Here are the headlines and news you don’t want to miss for Monday, March 9, 2026.

Ferry lines in Visayas to increase ticket prices

With the war in the Middle East entering its second week and triggering a rise in business operational costs, several shipping companies in the region will increase fares.

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Counterflow violations on the rise in Cebu City

Cebu City traffic authorities have stepped up enforcement against motorcycles counterflowing, amid a rise in recorded violations.

Data from the Cebu City Transportation Office showed an increase in enforcement actions against motorcycle counterflow violations.

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SM2SM Run 2026 maxes out with 15,500 runners in its 14th year

The turnout continues the race’s steady rise in participation, surpassing last year’s 14,612 runners, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for fitness and active lifestyles among Cebuanos.

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Meet our Faces of Cebu this week: Pro dancer Sam ‘Nemesis’ Rivera

Sam Rivera, a 28-year-old resident of Guadalupe, Cebu City, danced her way into the international scene after finishing among the Top 16 of the “Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final” held at Los Angeles in the United States.

She represented the Philippines against 55 of the world’s best freestyle dancers.

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The fire displaced about 280 individuals from 70 families and damaged an estimated ₱3.9 million in property, the Cebu City Fire Station said (CCFS).

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Pro-Hitler lawyer under fire for sexist remarks

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who once displayed in his office a large portrait of Adolf Hitler, whom he described as a “great leader,” defended Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay for saying in a congressional hearing that he’s aroused by Anne Curtis. Topacio also made off-color remarks about the actress’ sister, Jasmine, and incumbent Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago.

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More news from Cebu

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