Olympian Elreen Ando named Athlete of the Year in SAC-SMB Awards

Two-time Olympic weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando was honored as Athlete of the Year during the 40th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center on Sunday, March 8. | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—From one of Cebu City’s hard-pressed barangays, Elreen Ann Ando rose to become one of the country’s finest athletes.

On the strength of her remarkable campaign in 2025, the two-time Olympian from Barangay Carreta was crowned Athlete of the Year during the 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu–San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center on Sunday, March 8.

Ando’s athletic journey began when she was influenced by her neighbor, former weightlifter-turned-coach Garry Hortelano, who later brought her to the University of Cebu (UC)-Main Campus where some members of the Philippine team trained under Cebu’s first Olympic weightlifter and now national coach, Ramon Solis.

From the grassroots programs of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the developmental tournaments of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas, her potential gained recognition.

Ando’s record-breaking performances in major competitions eventually paved her way to the national team, where she earned medals both at home and abroad.

Ando’s two Olympic appearances so far

There were times when depression struck, but Ando, as strong as she is, managed to come back even stronger.

That resilience carried her to two Olympic appearances — Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 — and set the stage for what would become her defining year.

The year 2025 was her breakthrough.

Read also: Elreen Ando among six Cebuanos honored at 89th Cebu City Charter Day

The 27-year-old Ando shone at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, China in May last year.

She lifted 102 kilograms in the snatch and 130 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 232 kilograms, earning three silver medals in the women’s 64kg division.

Elreen Ando’s triumph at the SEA Games

Five months later, she made history at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Førde, Norway with her first-ever world medal — a bronze in the clean and jerk with a lift of 131 kilograms.

Ando capped her season with a golden moment at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last December in Chonburi, Thailand, where she captured the country’s first weightlifting gold of the meet after ruling the women’s 63kg division with a total lift of 229 kilograms.

It was her second SEA Games gold following her victory in Cambodia in 2023, reaffirming her supremacy in the region.

Read also: Elreen Ando rules SEA Games women’s 63kg weightlifting class

Her stellar run in 2025 — a SEA Games gold, a World Championship bronze, and multiple Asian silvers — ultimately carried her to the coveted Athlete of the Year plum.

Striving to lift the country’s spirits

“Napakalaking karangalan po ito para sa akin bilang isang atleta,” said Ando. (This is a tremendous honor for me as an athlete.)

“Ito ay hindi lamang para sa akin, kundi para rin sa lahat ng taong sumuporta, naniwala, at tumulong sa aking paglalakbay. Sa aking mga coach, pamilya, ka-team, at sa lahat na patuloy na nagbibigay sa akin ng lakas at inspirasyon.”

(This is not just for me, but for everyone who supported and believed in me, and helped me on my journey. My coach, family, teammates, and everyone who continues to give me strength and inspiration.)

“Patuloy po akong magsisikap, magtitiis, at ibibigay ang aking buong puso sa aking larangan upang maipagmalaki ko ang bansa,” Ando continued. “Malaking inspirasyon po ito para lalo pa akong magsikap at maabot ang mas mataas na pangarap.”

(I will continue to strive, endure, and put my whole heart into my field so I can make the country proud. This will inspire me to work even harder and reach bigger dreams.) (Pooled Report)

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