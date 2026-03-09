PH blanks Iran, stays alive in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Sara Eggesvik (Filipinas Facebook)

MANILA – The Philippine national women’s team delivered an impressive 2-0 win over Iran in its final group stage match Sunday at the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at Robina Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

Goals from Sara Eggesvik (29”) and Chandler McDaniel (82”) lifted the Filipinas, who finished Group A with a 1-0-2 win-draw loss record while booting out the Lionesses with their third straight setback

READ: Filipinas shoot for big win over Iranians

The two best-ranked third-placers from Groups A, B and C will make it to the next stage, with the Filipinas’ chances depending on the results of the remaining matches.

Eggesvik’s goal came on the Filipinas’ seventh attempt while McDaniel sent in the second from the center of the box, off Ariana Markey’s bottom corner pass.

Already qualified are South Korea and Australia of Group A, North Korea and China of Group B, and Japan of Group C.

READ: Korea sends PH into must-win vs Iran

The Filipinas made their FIFA World Cup debut – the first ever for any Philippine team, men or women, – in 2023. They also made history at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, winning the Philippines’ first gold in the biennial meet hosted by Thailand.

Meanwhile, ABC Australia reported that the Australian-Iranian community launched an online petition addressed to Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke about the safety of the team.

The petition asks the government to ensure no member of the team leaves Australia while uncertainty over their safety remains, and that any players looking to seek protection can do so. (PNA)

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