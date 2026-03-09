Daily Gospel, March 9, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel for March 9, 2026 which is the Monday of the Third week of Lent.

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Daily Gospel, March 8, 2026

Daily Gospel, March 7, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 4, 24-30.

Jesus said to the people in the synagogue at Nazareth: “Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.

Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah when the sky was closed for three and a half years and a severe famine spread over the entire land.

It was to none of these that Elijah was sent, but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.

Again, there were many lepers in Israel during the time of Elisha the prophet; yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian.”

When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were all filled with fury.

They rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.

But he passed through the midst of them and went away.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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