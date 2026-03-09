Filipino seafarers: They may refuse Gulf sailings amid war risks – DMW

A navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world’s oil and gas passes on March 1, 2026. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines – Deployment to vessels sailing in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz might be declined by Filipino seafarers, said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

Following the decision of the Warlike Operations Area Committee (WOAC) of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) chief said he signed DMW Advisory No. 11, series of 2026, on Saturday, designating the three bodies of water as “warlike operations areas,” or war-risk zones.

READ: Middle East conflict: 1,824 OFWs assisted, repatriation plans underway

Right to refuse sailing and avoid the area

“Filipino crew members, particularly ship owners who carry Filipino crew members, are not expected to be in that area or else give Filipino crew members the right to refuse sailing and to avoid this area as much as possible because it is very dangerous right now,” Cacdac said in a video statement on Saturday evening.

The advisory, Cacdac added, aims to protect Filipino seafarers in the area, especially as tensions rise in the region.

At the same time, Cacdac said the DMW will coordinate with shipowners, seafarer groups, and international organizations regarding the matter.

READ: Middle East crisis: DMW identifies land exit points for Filipinos

The measure was put in place amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, where the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz are located.

US and Israel attack Iran

On February 28, the United States and Israel joined forces in attacking Iran, which then retaliated with missile launches to Israel and American bases in the Gulf states.

READ: Iran Guards say have ‘complete control’ of Hormuz Strait

The Persian Gulf, known to possess one of the world’s largest oil reserves, is surrounded by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, the Gulf of Oman is in between Iran, Oman and partly the UAE.

The Strait of Hormuz is situated between the two gulfs, thus becoming a major passageway for oil products. /dl

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