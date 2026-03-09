LIST: No classes in several Cebu areas due to heavy rainfall on March 9

By: CDN Digital March 09,2026 - 07:30 AM

CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Several areas in Cebu have suspended face-to-face classes due to inclement weather on Monday, March 9.

The following local government units announced the suspended in-person classes for all levels both public and private schools, and advised school administrators to shift to modular or remote learning.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

– Boljoon (Public and private, all school levels)

– Tabogon (Private schools given discretion)

– Dalaguete (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)

– Santander (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)

– Alcoy (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)

READ: Pagasa monitors LPA outside PAR

At 5 a.m. on Monday, the state weather bureau issued heavy rainfall warning in most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, due to troughs or extensions of a low-pressure area (LPA) currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

READ: Cloudy Sunday in Luzon due to amihan, easterlies – Pagasa

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