LIST: No classes in several Cebu areas due to heavy rainfall on March 9
CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Several areas in Cebu have suspended face-to-face classes due to inclement weather on Monday, March 9.
The following local government units announced the suspended in-person classes for all levels both public and private schools, and advised school administrators to shift to modular or remote learning.
READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?
– Boljoon (Public and private, all school levels)
– Tabogon (Private schools given discretion)
– Dalaguete (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)
– Santander (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)
– Alcoy (Public and private schools, all levels. Shift to alternative delivery mode)
READ: Pagasa monitors LPA outside PAR
At 5 a.m. on Monday, the state weather bureau issued heavy rainfall warning in most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, due to troughs or extensions of a low-pressure area (LPA) currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
READ: Cloudy Sunday in Luzon due to amihan, easterlies – Pagasa
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.