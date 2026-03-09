54 gasoline stations ordered to explain price hikes – Palace

PNA FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK CITY – Malacañang on Sunday (New York time) warned that gasoline stations charging “unreasonable” prices may be meted with sanctions as the government monitors compliance amid the Middle East crisis.

In a media briefing here, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Department of Energy (DOE) has issued show-cause orders to 54 gas stations to determine if they have violated government warnings against hiking fuel prices.

READ: Gas stations warned: No advance price hikes

“Ngayon po, isinasagawa po ngayon dahil nagka-problema po at marami daw po yatang mga gasoline stations na nagtaas ng presyo (Right now, it is being carried out because there were problems, and apparently many gasoline stations have increased their prices),” Castro said.

Show-cause order

“So, nag-issue po ang DOE ng show-cause order sa 54 gas stations para po makita natin kung sila ba ay lumabag sa panawagan na huwag magtaas ng presyo ng gasoline (The DOE has issued show-cause orders to 54 gas stations to determine whether they violated the government’s warning not to raise fuel prices),” she added.

Castro said the Palace would continue to monitor the situation closely and would take strict action against violators, including possible revocation of permits.

READ: Fuel price hike: Diesel may surge over P20/liter on March 10

“Kasi kapag po napakita rito na sila po ay may mga fraudulent acts, maaari po silang makanselan ng permit sa kanilang mga transaksyon (Because if it is shown that they committed fraudulent acts, their permit to conduct transactions may be canceled),” Castro said.

Coordinate with gas stations

She said the DOE would coordinate with gas stations, stressing that the government’s intervention is intended to prevent price manipulation while promoting fair business practices.

The Middle East crisis has triggered global oil price surges, prompting the Philippine government to implement several contingency measures to address the issue.

READ: Middle East crisis: Oil price hike might push peso back to 59:$1

Castro emphasized President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for unity and cooperation during the crisis.

“Kapag kayo po ay nagsamantala, meron po kayong kalalagyan. Kayo po ay madedemanda at maaaring matanggalan po kayo ng pagkakataon na kayo ay makapag-negosyo (Those who exploit the situation may face consequences. You may be sued and could lose the opportunity to do business),” she said.

Magtulungan tayo

“So, tandaan niyo po, ang sabi po ng Pangulo, magtulungan tayo. Pero pag hindi po kayo tumulong at kayo po ay nang-abuso sa kahinaan po na nangyayari ngayon, kayo po ay maaaring mademanda at may kaukulang parusa po ‘yan (Remember, the President says we should work together. But if you fail to help and abuse the weakness amid the situation, you may face lawsuits and corresponding penaltie),” Castro added.

Consumers were earlier advised to brace for higher pump prices, with gasoline projected to rise by P7.48 per liter, diesel by P17.28 per liter, and kerosene by P32.35 per liter. (PNA)

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