Extensions of LPA brings heavy rains in Cebu

Inquirer file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Wet weather greeted Cebuanos on Monday, March 9 after days of sunny periods due to the presence of the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Most parts of the Visayas on Monday experienced heavy rainfall due to the troughs or extensions of the LPA, the state weather bureau announced.

At 5 a.m. on Monday, the Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) issued a heavy rainfall warning affecting most parts of the Visayas.

READ: LIST: No classes in several Cebu areas due to heavy rainfall on March 9

Suspend face-to-face classes

It includes Cebu, which also prompted at least five areas here to suspend face-to-face classes as a safety precaution.

The LPA was last spotted 1,470 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

In the meantime, the weather agency warned of moderate to heavy rains that could result in flash floods or landslides.

Amihan

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is affecting most parts of Luzon. It will likewise cause isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Strong winds and rough coastal waters are forecast in the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

READ: Cloudy Sunday in Luzon due to amihan, easterlies – Pagasa

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon and the eastern section of central Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Pagasa said. / with reports from the Philippine News Agency

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