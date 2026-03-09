‘Libreng Tawag’ for OFWs, kin: PBBM orders telcos amid MidEast crisis

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (screencapture from RTVM live)

MANILA — As the crisis continues to escalate in the Middle East, President Bongbong Marcos has directed telecommunications companies to provide free communication services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

In social media post on Monday, Marcos shared that telecommunications firms responded and said they would be activating a “libreng tawag” (free call) program to help OFWs and their family stay connected with their loved ones amid the crisis.

The “libreng tawag” program will cover Filipinos in Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, where thousands of OFWs are based.

READ: 299 Filipinos evacuated safely from Middle East

Marcos said the government would set up free call stations in selected business centers across the country so families in the Philippines can contact relatives working in the Middle East region.

“Through these efforts, we want to ensure that our kababayans will remain connected with their families, offer comfort to one another, and confirm their safety without additional financial burden,” the President said.

The move comes as the Philippine government continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East, where expanding military operations and restricted airspace have complicated evacuation and repatriation efforts.

READ: LIST: PH Gov’t hotlines for OFWs in Middle East

Marcos earlier advised Filipinos in the region to take shelter and remain vigilant while authorities assess conditions and coordinate with host governments.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers have been assisting overseas Filipinos in affected countries and preparing contingency measures, including possible repatriation, as tensions persist. (PNA)

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