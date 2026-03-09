Boy from Cebu with relapsed cancer appeals for urgent help

A seven-year-old boy from Barili, Cebu is wholeheartedly appealing for financial help as he started a repeat chemotherapy.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168.

Jest Rylle Gutana, was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on October 13, 2021, two months after his 3rd birthday. His signs and symptoms started when he experienced fever and unusual paleness three months before his diagnosis. He was admitted at a district hospital where he was given blood transfusions and was advised to seek consult with a hematologist.

A series of laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures like complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration were done which revealed findings consistent with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This is a blood malignancy that is curable when treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jest’s chemotherapy began after his diagnosis. His attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that they will adhere to for 3 years. It was a tough journey and on July 07, 2025 he was given the exit pass from chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, on January 2026, Jest was again noted to have on and off fever and bone pains. Diagnostic procedures were done and bone marrow studies confirmed that his leukemia has recurred. His hematologist’s plan is to give him more intensive chemotherapy plus radiotherapy to achieve remission and eventually cure. His long and costly treatment will again run for 3 years. He needs around 15K for his weekly treatment that just started. Jest’s father earns P2,000 pesos per week as a construction worker while his mother is a housewife taking care of the family. Given their economic situation, Jest’s parents are earnestly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals to help sustain his chemotherapy and other medical expenses.

Jest is an active and playful boy as described by his mother. He likes to play with his friends and loves to eat fish and fried chicken. As a child he dreams of becoming a nurse someday to help sick children who hates needles and injections find courage. May we unite as a community to help Jest survive cancer and pursue his dream of becoming a nurse someday.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168. Donations can also be deposited directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko, account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. You may also send support via GCash number 0906-446-3552.

Thank you.