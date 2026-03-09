Alex Eala advances at Indian Wells as Coco Gauff retires with arm injury
INDIAN WELLS, United States — World number four Coco Gauff retired injured from her third-round match at Indian Wells to send rising Filipina talent Alexandra “Alex” Eala into the last 16 on Sunday.
Eala, 20, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Gauff threw in the towel, having received treatment on her left arm during an injury timeout late in the final set.
READ: Indian Wells: Alex Eala faces Coco Gauff anew
A trainer worked on Gauff’s shoulder and arm and after she was broken in the final game of the opening set, returned to wrap her forearm.
It was to no avail, and Gauff went to the net and told Eala she was calling it a day after dropping her serve in the second game of the second set.
“I really didn’t want to win this way,” Eala said.
READ: Tennis: Alex Eala through to round of 32 at Indian Wells
“But this is still a really big moment for me to be able to play on Stadium One of Indian Wells and against such a great competitor,” she added, wishing Gauff a speedy recovery.
Eala will face Czech Linda Noskova for a place in the quarter-finals.
READ: Alex Eala, Iva Jovic lose in Indian Wells doubles first round
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