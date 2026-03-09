1 sack/family: Daanbantayan limits rice purchases to protect supply

Rice prices at Carbon Public Market have risen since last week, according to vendors. While the increases continue, vendors have mixed views. Some blame the ongoing Middle East conflict, while others say prices were climbing even without it. | CDN Photo/ Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To prevent hoarding and price abuse and keep supply levels stable, the town of Daanbantayan has imposed a temporary limit on rice purchases.

The new policy, which took effect last March 7, came as the ongoing tensions in the Middle East threaten global supply chains.

Rice purchase limit in Daanbantayan

Under the temporary measure, each average consumer will only be allowed to buy up to one 50-kilogram sack of rice per family.

Rice retailers, particularly those supplying to island barangays in the municipality, will be permitted to buy more than one sack to ensure continued distribution and supply.

They have also been instructed to update the local government about their supply status so appropriate actions can be taken.

Last week, officials from Daanbantayan held a meeting with business owners, including rice retailers and suppliers of fuel and gasoline, on how to address the economic fallout brought about by the war in the Middle East.

Some of the primary concerns raised included hoarding, limited rice deliveries, and a rise in operational as well as procurement costs, according to Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr.

READ: DTI-7 to Central Visayas consumers: Report overpricing, hoarding

“The local government is actively working to mitigate the effects of the crisis and will coordinate with national agencies to maintain a stable supply of essential commodities,” Arrabis said.

Meanwhile, the mayor issued a stern warning against retailers and sellers taking advantage of the crisis to gouge customers.

In turn, Daanbantayan has created a task force that will monitor the prices of fuel and other basic commodities in the municipality.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu. / ###

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