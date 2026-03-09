SWU PHINMA leads Pet Power Revolution 2026, championing responsible pet ownership in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines — Wagging tails, excited smiles, and a shared love for animals filled the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu as Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA brought the community together for Pet Power Revolution 2026 last Sunday. The event celebrated responsible pet ownership while highlighting the importance of animal welfare and veterinary education.

Interested applicants may visit the Enrollment Hub at the SWU Marketing Office (in front of SWU Medical Center) from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Organized by the SWU PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine in collaboration with South Paws Veterinary Hospital, the university’s veterinary hospital, the event welcomed pet owners, students, aspiring veterinarians, and families for a day centered on caring for animals and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners. Compared to last year, the event saw an even bigger turnout—an encouraging sign of the community’s growing awareness of responsible pet care.

A key focus of the event was making veterinary care more accessible to the public. Pet owners were able to bring their pets for free consultations, deworming, and vaccination services through the Veterinary Clinician Core, with the support of veterinary professionals and students from the SWU PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine and South Paws Veterinary Hospital. Beyond providing immediate care, these services also helped remind pet owners of the importance of preventive health practices for their animals.

SWU PHINMA students providing services to a pet

One of the most heartwarming parts of the event was the pet adoption initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries. Rescued puppies and cats were given the chance to find loving homes, and by the end of the day, several had already been adopted. For many attendees, it was a meaningful reminder that responsible pet ownership also means opening our homes—and hearts—to animals in need.

The event also highlighted learning and friendly competition through the Animal Quiz Bowl, where Grade 12 students from different schools across Cebu tested their knowledge of animal science and veterinary medicine. The activity aimed to spark curiosity and inspire more young people to consider careers in animal health and welfare.

Students participating at the Animal Quiz Bowl

Creativity and fun took center stage during the Pet and Owner Fashion Show, which drew enthusiastic participants and spectators alike. With the theme “The Furfect Match: A Pet & Owner Runway,” pet owners and their furry companions strutted down the runway in coordinated outfits while sharing advocacy statements about causes they care about. Each pair showed not only creativity but also the special connection between humans and their pets.

Pet Owner Fashion Show Winners

Another highlight of the day was a talk by Dr. Arah May Virtuco, who shared insights on “Building Better Cities Through Responsible Pet Ownership.” Her message emphasized that caring for animals goes beyond the household—it also contributes to building communities that value compassion, responsibility, and respect for all living beings.

Throughout the event, student organizations from the SWU PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine added to the lively atmosphere by organizing interactive mini-games and activities that kept attendees of all ages engaged.

More than just a celebration, Pet Power Revolution 2026 served as a reminder that responsible pet ownership is a lifelong commitment—one that involves proper care, compassion, and a willingness to protect and nurture our pets every day.

SWU PHINMA extends its gratitude to its partners and sponsors—KEOS, the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, and SM Seaside City Cebu—for helping make the event possible, as well as to everyone who took part in the celebration and shared their love for animals.

Enrollment for the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at SWU PHINMA is ongoing.

Interested applicants may visit the Enrollment Hub at the SWU Marketing Office (in front of SWU Medical Center) from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For updates and upcoming events, follow on its official social media pages.