4 Cebu LGUs adopt 4-day work week
CEBU CITY, Philippines — In line with Malacañang’s orders for all government agencies and instrumentalities to conserve energy and fuel, some localities here in Cebu decided to adopt the four-day work week.
As of Monday, March 9, the following local government units (LGUs) in the province have implemented the compressed workweek schedule, with their corresponding new schedules.
– Bantayan, Bantayan Island: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM
– Santa Fe: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM
– Compostela: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM
– Santander: Monday – Thursday, 8AM-8PM
READ: 4-day workweek: LGUs shift to new schedule amid energy crunch
Offices providing critical services, such as health, public safety and disaster response are exempted.
Danao City on Monday announced that they would be looking into the possibility of also implementing the four-day workweek arrangement.
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Government offices nationwide are adopting compressed four-day workweeks and fuel conservation measures amid rising global fuel prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The adjustments aim to reduce electricity and fuel consumption while maintaining public services. / with reports from INQUIRER.net
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