4 Cebu LGUs adopt 4-day work week

Fuel prices hit P60.69 to P69.19 per liter (diesel products) along Burgos St., La Paz, Iloilo City, on March 5 and are expected to increase in the coming days due to rising global fuel costs linked to Middle East tensions. This has prompted local and national government offices to adopt energy-saving measures. —PHOTOS BY IAN PAUL CORDERO via Inquirer.net

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In line with Malacañang’s orders for all government agencies and instrumentalities to conserve energy and fuel, some localities here in Cebu decided to adopt the four-day work week.

As of Monday, March 9, the following local government units (LGUs) in the province have implemented the compressed workweek schedule, with their corresponding new schedules.

– Bantayan, Bantayan Island: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM

– Santa Fe: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM

– Compostela: Monday – Thursday, 7AM-6PM

– Santander: Monday – Thursday, 8AM-8PM

READ: 4-day workweek: LGUs shift to new schedule amid energy crunch

Offices providing critical services, such as health, public safety and disaster response are exempted.

Danao City on Monday announced that they would be looking into the possibility of also implementing the four-day workweek arrangement.

READ: Oil soars above $100 a barrel as Trump defends Iran war decision

Government offices nationwide are adopting compressed four-day workweeks and fuel conservation measures amid rising global fuel prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The adjustments aim to reduce electricity and fuel consumption while maintaining public services. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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