Sun Life Philippines holds a fun way to learn financial literacy through a Trivia Night in Cebu 

Sun Life Philippines recently held a trivia night at Fiddler’s Bar and Grill in Cebu City, bringing together participants for an evening built around financial literacy in a game format.

In Sun Life, we also would like to give confidence to our clients, to all the people who actually rely on Sun Life. We want to make sure that they have confidence in making the right choices towards a bright future. Michael Gustilo Sun Life Philippines Visayas Cluster Head

Entitled Live Bright Trivia Night the questions were designed to build financial confidence. The event is part of the continuing advocacy of Sun Life to engage Filipinos on financial wellness, moving away from structured lectures and toward formats that feel more accessible in everyday social settings.

When financial education meets fun

Throughout the evening, participants across tables went through various trivia rounds, debating answers and making decisions collaboratively. The setting at Fiddler’s Bar and Grill gave the event a casual atmosphere that organizers said was intentional.

Michael Gustilo, Sun Life Philippines Visayas Cluster Head, who opened the program acknowledged the company’s long history of financial advocacy in the Philippines and that trivia format was a natural extension.

Michael Gustilo, Sun Life Philippines Visayas Cluster Head at the Live Bright Trivia Night 2026. | Photo by Bee Galgo CDN Digital BrandRoom

“Sun Life has been championing financial literacy in the Philippines for quite some time now. We try to be creative in conveying our advocacy,” the representative said.

The connection between trivia and financial decision-making was drawn directly during the program. Gustilo elaborated how answering questions in a group setting mirrors the kind of confidence-building that financial planning requires.

Through initiatives like Live Bright Trivia Night, Sun Life’s broader mission of helping people build brighter futures is reinforced. | Photo by Bee Galgo CDN Digital BrandRoom

“For me, the trivia game is simply having the confidence to share with the group your answer. We also would like to give confidence to our clients, to all the people who actually rely on Sun Life. We want to make sure that they have confidence in making the right choices towards a bright future,” Gustilo said.

Building brighter futures through financial literacy

Financial literacy continues to be a gap for many Filipinos approaching major life decisions such as starting a career, buying a home, or preparing for retirement. When presented in a formal setting and filled with technical jargon, lessons on personal finance tend to feel intimidating and removed from everyday experiences, especially for those who are just beginning their financial journey.

Participants of the Live Bright Trivia Night by Sun Life Philippines at Fiddler’s Bar and Grill. | Photo by Bee Galgo CDN Digital BrandRoom

Sun Life Philippines has been finding smarter ways to bring financial literacy to Filipinos. Last year, the company mounted the Cebu leg of its “Coffee and Play” series, centered on “Play for Life: A Game of Choices,” a board game designed to make personal finance feel less intimidating and a lot more engaging through interactive, scenario-based gameplay.

The Live Bright Trivia Night is another initiative of how Sun Life is rethinking the way financial conversations get started. By bringing the event into a bar and grill setting with a game format, Sun Life stripped away the formality that typically keeps people at arm’s length from understanding how to manage their finances, without stripping away the substance.

The evening’s activities reflected Sun Life’s broader mission of helping people build brighter futures, reinforcing the idea that financial literacy and informed decision-making are important steps toward achieving a better life.

Learn more about how Sun Life can help you achieve your goals through engaging, and empowering initiatives. Visit www.sunlife.co/LiveBrightNow for financial tips, insurance solutions, and investment opportunities tailored to your needs.

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