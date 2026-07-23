PBBM leads inauguration of Palawan’s largest irrigation dam

BIGGEST IRRIGATION DAM. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inaugurates the Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP) in Aborlan, Palawan on Thursday (July 23, 2026). The PHP886.12-million project is Palawan’s largest irrigation facility and its first reservoir-type irrigation system. (RTVM screengrab)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inaugurated the Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP) in Aborlan, Palawan, on Thursday, July 20, 2026.

The Ibato-Iraan SRIP is Palawan’s largest irrigation facility and the island-province’s first reservoir-type irrigation project, which Marcos described it as a major investment in food security that will provide farmers with a stable year-round water supply and boost agricultural production.

Palawan irrigation dam

Speaking during the inauguration and turnover ceremony at Brgy. Sagpangan, Marcos said the project would help shield farmers from the effects of erratic weather by ensuring a reliable source of irrigation all year round.

READ: Ifugao farmers urged to follow irrigation schedule

“Sa pamamagitan nito magkakaroon ng sapat at maaasahang supply ng tubig sa buong taon (Through this project, there will be an adequate and reliable water supply throughout the year),” Marcos said.

He said the irrigation system is expected to increase crop yields and improve farmers’ incomes.

“Inaasahan natin ang mas maraming sako ng bigas, mas maraming ani ng gulay at mas malaking kita para sa ating mga magsasaka (We expect more sacks of rice, higher vegetable harvests, and greater income for our farmers),” he said.

Marcos added that the government continues to modernize the agriculture sector by investing in technologies that improve productivity and climate resilience, citing the use of artificial intelligence and satellite-assisted monitoring systems and solar-powered irrigation pumps to help farmers maximize production while managing water resources more efficiently.

READ: Cebu City lacks control over irrigation systems amid El Niño fears

The PHP886.12-million project will irrigate 1,072 hectares of farmland across Barangays Sagpangan, Iraan and Isaub in Aborlan. It is expected to benefit 425 farmer-members of the Ibato-Iraan Farmers Irrigators Association, Inc.

The project draws water from the Ibato-Iraan River and features a 31-meter-high zoned earthfill dam, canal structures, concrete-lined irrigation canals, access roads, and a 350-meter-long ungated ogee spillway. The reservoir has a storage capacity of 3.013 million cubic meters of water. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP