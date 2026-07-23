Who qualifies for the ₱2,000 Uplift assistance?

Nationwide payouts of the Uplift Program assistance officially began on July 20, 2026. Photo courtesy of DSWD-7/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Selected residents across the country may receive ₱2,000 in government assistance under the expanded Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) Program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), one of the agencies implementing the Uplift program, said the assistance is intended for around 7.5 million households affected by the continuing energy crisis.

But who qualifies for the ₱2,000 assistance, and how often will beneficiaries receive it?

Eligible for Uplift assistance

The DSWD has identified three groups eligible for the assistance, with the amount and payment schedule depending on the beneficiary’s category.

Group 1: 4Ps, Walang Gutom beneficiaries

The first group covers beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Walang Gutom Program.

They will receive a one-time ₱2,000 payment as additional assistance, since both groups already receive regular government support.

For 4Ps beneficiaries, the payment will be added to their cash cards and may be accessed through LandBank or GCash accounts.

Walang Gutom beneficiaries will receive the amount manually when they claim their monthly food packs.

READ: 102K to receive cash aid via Uplift program in Central Visayas

Group 2: Poor and near-poor households

The second group covers poor and near-poor households identified through the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Economic, Planning and Development (DEPDev).

READ: Walang Gutom beneficiaries hit 600K nationwide — DSWD

They must not be enrolled in either the 4Ps or the DSWD’s Walang Gutom Program.

Qualified households in this group will receive ₱2,000 monthly for six months, covering the period from July to December 2026.

The initial payout will be made manually, while the succeeding five payments will be sent digitally through GCash or LandBank.

For the succeeding payments, beneficiaries must be registered with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and possess a National ID, the DSWD said.

READ: DSWD to roll out P2,000 in Uplift assistance

Group 3: Low-wage earners

The third group consists of low-wage workers identified through the Social Security System (SSS) who meet specific eligibility requirements.

They must be employed, included in the 2024 CBMS data, and have an SSS Monthly Salary Credit of ₱20,000 or less.

READ: Another ‘ayuda’: P12,000 each for 7.5M families, says Marcos

They must also have made at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026 and have an enrolled disbursement account with the SSS as of April 30, 2026.

If multiple qualified SSS members belong to the same household, only the oldest member will be eligible for the assistance.

Each qualified household will receive ₱2,000 monthly for six months, with payments automatically deposited into the beneficiary’s enrolled SSS disbursement account from July through December 2026.

Uplift assistance payouts begin in Central Visayas

Nationwide payouts officially began on July 20, 2026, with the assistance now being distributed in Central Visayas, according to DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero during a press briefing on July 22.

Lucero said around 135,000 4Ps beneficiaries in the region had received their one-time top-up through cash cards or digital wallets.

The figure included around 102,000 beneficiaries in Cebu and 33,000 in Bohol.

READ: PNP tightens security as Uplift assistance reaches millions of Filipinos

The agency also recorded around 23,200 Walang Gutom beneficiaries in Central Visayas, although only 424 had received the assistance as of July 21.

For the second group, the DSWD-7 is targeting more than 152,000 beneficiaries in the region. As of the regional payment kickoff, 1,053 beneficiaries from selected localities had received the assistance.

Lucero said payouts will expand to more local government units, with distribution targeted for completion by August 10.

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